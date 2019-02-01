President Maithripala Sirisena said thatProviding lasting solutions for the problems of the farmer community my primary goal. He further add ‘as a leader who know and has experienced the miserable life of the farmers, my primary prgramme was to provide permanent solutions the problems of faced by the farmer community,’The President also said that the problems of the farmer community are not new to him since he is a farmer’s son who has been familiar with the plough and the sickle from his school days. The President mentioned this at an event held in Ape Gama premises in Battaramulla yesterday (31).

This event was organized to inauguration of the production of the film ‘Govi Thaththa, based on the story of a farmer from the village Unagala Vehera, Premarathna Dissanayake. His son, Darshana Ruwan Dissanayake, who is a musician, brings the story on to the silver screen. The film is introduced as the first of its kind in Asia to portray the tragedies people and the environment are faced with today due to moving away from nature-friendly agro practices of the past to adopt chemical based agriculture.

Sarath Bandara Kokwewa who is the producer the film “Govi Thatha” presented the script of the film to the President in the presence of Ms. B.M. Bisomenike who is the wife of Premarathne Dissanayake. Several Lyrics written by a school pupil were presented to the President.Directress of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula, and other invitees, Dharshana Ruwan Dissanyake, and the production team and the relatives of the family of Premarathna Dissanayake were present at this event.