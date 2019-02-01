February 01, 2019

    February 01, 2019
    Well performed students at AL examinations in Polonnaruwa meet the President

    The   students who have performed well at the 2018 Advanced Level examinations in Polonnaruwa district meet the President at the President’s office yesterday ( 31).Among those students were, Dilum Poornaka Shrinath of Polonnaruwa Royal Central College who became the first in the Biology stream in the Polonnaruwa district, Manushi Ridmika Madurangi of Thopawewa Central College who has obtained the best results in the Commerce stream, and G.W. Supun Sathsara (Thopawewa Central College) who has emerged first in the Mathematics stream. The President congratulated them and wished them good luck for their future education. President presented gifts to the students.

