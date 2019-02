12 new envoys present credentials to President

Twelve new foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo today (February 1).

The Envoys who presented credentials are:

Mr Ivan Lancaric – Ambassador of Slovak Republic

Dr David Goldwin Pollard – High Commissioner of Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Ms Dinah Grace Akello – High Commissioner of Republic of Uganda

Mr Andrei Rzheussky – Ambassador of Republic of Belarus

Mr Sekou Kasse – Ambassador of Republic of Mali

Mr Armen Martirosyan – Ambassador of Republic of Armenia

Mr Agis Loizou – High Commissioner of Cyprus

Mr Ariel Andrade Galindo – Ambassador of El Salvador

Mr Ung Sean – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia

Mr Omar Abdul Razzaq – Ambassador of Maldives

Dr Ron malka – Ambassador of Israel

Mr Gudmundur Arni Stefansson – Ambassador of Iceland