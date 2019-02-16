Japanese expertise to improve oil spill management capabilities

Japanese Prime Minister’s Special Advisor Kentaro Sonoura MP held meetings with President Maithripala Sirisena and other Sri Lankan leaders to promote bilateral relationships between the two countries.He participated in a management training programme conducted under the project providing advisory services to improve oil spill management capabilities of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

This was conducted under the Japanese grant aid and as a collaborative training between Japanese Coast Guard and the Sri Lankan Coast Guard under the Maritime Disaster Measure and Marine Environment Protection project.Under its sub component, advisory services for improving oil spill management capabilities of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard comprised of three activities. Basic training for oil spill incident in the coastal sea areas was conducted successfully with 30m class patrol vessels and equipment on the vessels provided by Japan in 2018.

Under this project Japan Coast Guard has provided short term experts on oil spill, equipment for oil spill combat training and necessary cost for dispatch and activities of short term experts. After the training Sri Lankan Coast Guard personnel will be able to combat oil spill incidents in the coastal sea area and protect marine and coastal environment from pollution. The closing ceremony of its first activity was marked the Colombo Port yesterday the presence of Sonoura and others representing Japan, Japanese Coast Guard and Sri Lankan Coast Guard.