President Maithripala Sirisena vested the newly constructed three storied building at Sri Mahindarama Viharaya in Ethulkotte in the Maha Sangha yesterday. The President unveiled the plaque on the invitation of the Chief Incumbent of the Viharaya and Sanghanayake of Sri Jayawardhanapura Kotte Ven.Meegahathenne Chandrasiri Thera. Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka, Gayantha Karunathilaka and Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya, devotees and area residents were present.