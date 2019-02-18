President, PM laud Perera’s Test-winning heroics

Kusal Perera became a national hero in Sri Lanka on Sunday after scoring an unbeaten 153 to guide his country to a sensational first Test victory in South Africa and the country’s politicians seized the opportunity to laud his brilliant effort.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took to Twitter to hail the win. “Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat,” Sirisena said.

“Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting! “Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL,” added Wickremesinghe while thanking the national side which has been the butt of jokes due to poor recent results.“U beauty”, said Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Twitter.