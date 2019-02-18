President, PM laud Perera’s Test-winning heroics

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took to Twitter to hail the win. “Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat,” Sirisena said.
“Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting! “Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL,” added Wickremesinghe while thanking the national side which has been the butt of jokes due to poor recent results.“U beauty”, said Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Twitter.