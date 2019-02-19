President instructs to reduce the cost of registering small businesses

President Maithripala Sirisena pointed out the importance of implementing the ‘Gramashakthi People’s Movement’ aiming at uplifting the underprivileged people in the urban areas in the future.The week commencing from today has been declared as the ‘Gramashakthi National Week’ to accelerate the distribution of benefits from the ‘Gramashakthi People’s Movement’.

The ‘Gramashakthi People’s Movement’ Western Province Steering Committee met today (18th) in Wilibula, Henegama, under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.During this meeting, the President further instructed the officials to reduce the cost of registering small businesses with the aim of uplifting small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

Grama Shakthi is a project implemented in accordance with a concept of President Maithripala Sirisena to show the path for people to escape the trap of dependency and to achieve self-sufficiency in partnership with the private sector. This project is successfully operative at the Divisional Secretariat level targeting the underprivileged.President Sirisena further pointed out to the officials that a large number of people in the rural as well as urban areas are suffering from poverty and emphasized the necessity of designing plans of the Grama Shakthi project focusing those target groups.

Meanwhile, the funds allocated for the ‘Gramashakthi People’s Movement’ to implement in the Colombo district is Rs.117 million. Another Rs.117 million has been allocated for the Gampaha district and Rs. 216 million has been allocated to the Kalutara district, which has the highest poverty level in the Western province. The President said that the responsibility of the relevant authorities is to appropriately utilize all those funds to develop the livelihood of underprivileged people in those areas.

The President also emphasized the importance of all the parties committing themselves towards more efficient implementation of the ‘Gramashakthi People’s Movement’ in this year with the experiences gained in the last two and half years. Discussions were held at the steering committee meeting held today on the issues and solutions that have emerged during the implementation of the Gramashakthi People’s Movement in the Western Province. The issue of marketing centers for products, the loss of ideas of the people and the encouragement of them were discussed.

Gampaha, Colombo and Kalutara District Secretaries presented the presentations on the implementation of the programs by the Gramashakthi People’s Movement and proposed future program.Another aim of the Gramashakthi People’s Movement is to increase the availability of new revenue streams by developing partnerships. For the first time, an agreement was also signed between two Gramashakthi societies and private sector companies.

During the discussions, many issues of Gramashakthi societies in Puwakpitiya south, Avissawella were solved. It was stated that about 40 farmers are planting different types of vegetable green leaves, but in some parts of the year, these products cannot be sold. Today, the association with the Lanka Hela Osupan and Gramashakthi Society signed an agreement to ensure continued purchasing of green leaf products.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumarathunga, Minister Mr. John Amarathunga, State Minister Mr. Ajith Mannapperuma, Mr. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Mr. Harshana Rajakaruna, Western Province Governor Mr. Asad Sali, Chief Minister Mr. Isura Dewapriya and Ministry Sectaries, District Sectaries, Provincial chief sectaries and Public Officials, Security sector officials were also present at this steering committee meeting today.

Meanwhile, the Western Province’s Gramashakthi Village Movement was launched under the patronage of President Sirisena in Gampaha, Dompe, Walaranbe Production Village.The ‘Abhiman’ society was formed inWalarmba, Henegama in Dompe eight months ago and seventy-two families out of 185 families joined the this society of the Gramashakthi People’s Movement. All by-roads in that village have been concreted using funds received from the ‘Gramashakthi People’s Movement’. Grants for small groups have been channeled through Gramashakthi Movement as well. The main source of income of the village is production and sale of oil spoons and ‘Dum Kabal’ for repelling mosquitoes. Their productions were improved after join with Gramashakthi society.The President met ‘Abiman’ Gramashakthi movement’s society members in Walaramba and he engaged in a friendly conversation with them regarding their problems.The President also donated valuable livelihood equipment worth Rs. 185 million for them.