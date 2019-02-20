President sends Sri Maha Bodhi sapling to the Thailand

President Maithripala Sirisena send a sapling Bo-tree of the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi with the blessings to the King of Thailand,Maha Vajiralongkorn, who will be officially crowned as the 10th King of Thailand in the month of May 2019.

Buddha Sasana and Wayamba Development Minister Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera who left with the Sacred Sri Maha Bodi Sapling on his arrival in Thailand, presented the Bodhi Tree on behalf of the President to the Thai king today (19th).

This is a significant step taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to further strengthen the friendly relations between Thailand and Sri Lanka, in order to safeguard the Theravada Buddhism and this is also the first diplomatic tribute to the King of Thailand from Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, the Bodhi Tree was planted at the Vajira Dhammarama Vihara in Ayodhya city, Thailand with the participation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr. Prauth Chan-O-Cha, Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera and special representatives in Thailand.

The Prime Minister of Thailand expressed his gratitude to the President of Sri Lanka for his dedication and gesture of gratitude to The Thailand New King. Atamasthanadhipathi Ven. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero and Chief Sanghanayake Thero of Thailand were among the large crowd present on the occasion.