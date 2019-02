The 47th session of Dhamma Sermon of the Janapathi Sadaham Yathra held every Poya day centering a main Vihara of the island took place centering Saddharmalankara Piriven Viharaya in Pinwaththa,Panadura, yesterday (19) with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

President Maithripala Sirisena who went to the vihara engaged in religious rituals and obtained blessings. Later, the President called on the Chief Incumbent of the temple Most Ven. Talalle Meththananda Thero and obtained blessings.

The President engaged in listening to the Sadaham Yathra Dhamma sermon.The preacher for today was Ven. Meerahawatthe Pangnasiri Thero. Ministers and MPs, public servants, senior officers of the Presidential Secretariat and many others participated on this occasion.