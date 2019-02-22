President reviews Grama Shakthi projects

Speaking to officials at the Hambantota administration complex auditorium he said the Grama Shakthi programme implemented under a concept of his is meant to direct the lower income group away from dependency and achieve self sufficiency in association with the private sector.

He said that a collective effort must be exercised by the relevant officials the political authority and the private sector to make this programme a success. The President said Rs.171 million has been allocated for the Galle district while Rs.144 million has been allocated for the Matara district and Rs.108 million has been allocated for the Hambantota district for the implementation of the Grama Shakthi programme in twelve areas in the Hambantota district. The President said that this programme was not a fan fare programme that does not bring any dividends to the people but a programme that will help the lower income group to lead self reliant lives without being burdens to others in society. He said the difference between the Grama Shakthi programme and other similar programmes is all the decisions regarding the development of the village are being taken by rural societies and not from offices in Colombo.

The President said this programme was initiated after studying all projects implemented so far such as Jana Saviya, Samurdhi and Divi Neguma programmes. Another progress review meeting was held at Jule Pallama presided over by the President. Housing and Constructions and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources State Minister Dilip Vedaarachchi, MPs Mahinda Amaraweera and Chamal Rajapaksa Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Vijayalal de Silva, District Secretaries and senior officials were present.