Prez extends gratitude to PNB, STF for seizing largest ever heroin haul

President Maithripala Sirisena today extended his gratitude to the officials of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and the Special Task Force (STF) for seizing the largest ever heroin haul in Sri Lanka.He said the detection of the heroin haul was a great contribution done for the future generations of the country. “I always give my blessings and fullest support to thwart attempts of illegal drug smuggling," he said.A large heroin haul weighing 294.4 kilogrammes valued at more than Rs. 3,533 million, the largest heroin detection ever made in Sri Lanka, was seized by the PNB and STF officials this morning.

Meanwhile the Court has allowed the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) to detain and interrogate the two suspects arrested with the largest haul of heroin until the 10th of March.The Special Task Force (STF) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) apprehended the 294 kg 490 g heroin in Kollupitiya, yesterday (23). Reportedly, this is the largest stock of heroin ever seized in Sri Lanka.The two suspects arrested along with the haul of heroin were presented before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (24).