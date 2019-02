The Annual Sports Meet of the Rajarata Vidyalaya, Hingurakgoda was held today (25) at the School Ground with President Maithripala Sirisena participating as the Chief Guest. The President was warmly received by the students of the school and the President delivered the official statement relating to the commencement of the Sports Meet.Dignitaries, including the Governor of the North Central Province Sarath Ekanayaka were present at this event.