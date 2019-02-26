President visits Gajaba Regiment HQ at Saliyapura

President Maithripala Sirisena made an observational tour of the Gajaba Regiment Headquarters at Saliyapura, Anuradhapura, yesterday (Feb 25).President Sirisena, the Commander-in-Chief was received by the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army and the Colonel of the Regiment Major General Shavendra Silva when he arrived at the Headquarters.

Later, the President looked into the well-being of disabled war heroes and engaged in a cordial discussion with them.President Sirisena also observed the newly built Aquatic therapy Swimming Pool, constructed for the benefit of the disabled war heroes, at the premises of the camp.A Na sapling was planted at the premises of the camp to mark the President’s visit to Gajaba Regiment Headquarters.A large number of residents of the area visited the camp premises to see the President and several issues pertaining to them were also presented to the President.

President Sirisena promised that the Governor of the North Central Province will visit the area in the near future to look into those issues, including fulfilling the shortages of the Saliyapura Rural Hospital, and to provide swift solutions for those issues.