Western province self employed entrepreneurs’ information directory presented

Diriyata Hetak’ a directory containing all relevant information about the Western Province self-employed entrepreneurs including their services and productions, the phone index and other details was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena today. It will help them to get market access for theor products and services.

The project “Diriyata Hetak” was carried on under the guidance of Western province chief minister Isura Devapriya and the project is launched by Western Province Economic Empowerment Office. The main objective of this project is to link self employment and general customer with each other. Thus, those who have engaged in self employment will be get exposed to better markets while the general customer will be able to obtain their goods and services and to get connected to the suppliers of proper goods and services providers.

Details of the self employed have been collected from various self employment regimes representing all the Grama Seva Divisions of all the Divisional Secretary divisions in the Western Province and are included in the specially designed website.

Directories will be distributed through government and private organizations in the Western Province, and also it will be available via web technology. It is specially designed software for downloading the catalogs for free mobile phones. Contacting the Call Center is a way to get information about a self-employment reel instantaneously.

Mr. Isura Devapriya, Chief Minister of Western Province presented the Directory to the President.