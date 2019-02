President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday donated Rs.5 million to the Hadata-Hadak Trust Fund established under the initiation of the Sri Jayawardhanapura Hospital to provide funds for heart surgeries for patients who cannot afford to pay for their surgeries. The President handing over the cheque for Rs.5 million to consultants Dr. Ruwan Ekanayake and Dr. Rajitha De Silva at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.