Public funds should not be misused - President

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said foreign and local loans and funds in state banks should not be used to bridge the budget deficit adding that a few government institutions have become a huge burden to the national economy. A few state institutions are devouring public funds. Due to the mediation of trade unions, the government faces much difficulty in managing several institutions,” the President said addressing the 61st anniversary of the Sri Lanka Auditors’ Service at the National Audit Head office in Rajagiriya yesterday.

The President said public funds should be well utilised for the betterment of the country and its people while reining in fraud, theft, corruption and financial misconduct.The President stressed that he has fulfilled all bounding duties and responsibilities towards the country and people, without considering allegations levelled against him and the present ruling period.

He added that during his tenure he has completed all responsibilities and duties which had to be done for the country and the people.He said that similar to appointing a Commission to inquire into the Treasury Bond issue, another Commission was appointed to inquire into fraud and corruption of this government by him.He pointed out that no ruler has appointed a Presidential Commission to inquire into fraud and corruption of his own government before this.

“This is the first occasion a President has appointed a Presidential Commission to look into the misconduct of its own government,” he noted.The President while highlighting the need of looking back at the decisions taken by us aiming to ascertain whether those decisions are correct.We need to think ourselves about how far the decisions taken by us are correct,” he said.

“We should question from our own conscience about how far those decisions are true. One should ask oneself whether the decisions taken by the powers that be are correct in front of a mirror,” he added.