President's visit to Mahaweli Centre in Polgolla

President Maithripala Sirisena made an inspection visit to Polgolla reservoir to observe the newly established operational centre for all the dams and reservoir governed by the Mahaweli Authority.The irrigation engineers are able to make decisions about the particular reservoir based on the weather and climate changes while it also provides information with regard to flood control, water management as well as irrigation technologies.
All the operational commands with regard to damns and reservoir governed by Mahaweli Authority including Polgolla, Victoria, Maduru Oya, Kothamale, Randenigala, Moaragakanda, Kalugaga as well as Uma Oya could be controlled through this centre.Under the guidance of the President, who is also the Minister of Mahaweli Development & Environment, the Mahaweli Authority has been able to implement this project and this is the first operational centre of this magnitude in South Asia.
Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the Mahaweli Project which has been a huge strength to country’s agriculture through which adding a new dimension to the nation’s economy under the guidance of President Sirisena.In 28th of February 1970, Whilst taking the initial step to commence the master plan for Mahaweli Project by Premier Dudley Senanayake and C.P De Silva, the Minister of Land, Irrigation, and power and energy, the construction of Polgolla, bowatanna reservoir was implemented which is known to be the turning point of Sri Lankan Irrigation System.
Initiating by the construction of Polgolla reservoir, the concept of five great reservoirs in the Mahaweli Ganga was executed with the completion of Moragakanda- Kalu Ganga reservoir by the President Maithripala Sirisena.With the Instructions of the President, the subject purview minister, the programme has become responsible for advancing the lives of farmers of the country.By transforming Mahaweli Ganga as the leading icon of the network of natural resources of Sri Lanka, the accelerated programme is desired to fulfill the basic necessities of people such as agriculture, electricity, drinking water etc.
At the event of fulfilling 50 years for the project, a Pirith chanting Ceremony was held yesterday near the Polgolla reservoir under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena.The governor of Central North Sarath ekanayake, Arjith Mannaperuma, State Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment, the director of Mahaweli Development Authority D.M.D Dissanayake, and many others participated in this event.