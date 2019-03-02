President's visit to Mahaweli Centre in Polgolla

President Maithripala Sirisena made an inspection visit to Polgolla reservoir to observe the newly established operational centre for all the dams and reservoir governed by the Mahaweli Authority.The irrigation engineers are able to make decisions about the particular reservoir based on the weather and climate changes while it also provides information with regard to flood control, water management as well as irrigation technologies.

All the operational commands with regard to damns and reservoir governed by Mahaweli Authority including Polgolla, Victoria, Maduru Oya, Kothamale, Randenigala, Moaragakanda, Kalugaga as well as Uma Oya could be controlled through this centre.Under the guidance of the President, who is also the Minister of Mahaweli Development & Environment, the Mahaweli Authority has been able to implement this project and this is the first operational centre of this magnitude in South Asia.

Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the Mahaweli Project which has been a huge strength to country’s agriculture through which adding a new dimension to the nation’s economy under the guidance of President Sirisena.In 28th of February 1970, Whilst taking the initial step to commence the master plan for Mahaweli Project by Premier Dudley Senanayake and C.P De Silva, the Minister of Land, Irrigation, and power and energy, the construction of Polgolla, bowatanna reservoir was implemented which is known to be the turning point of Sri Lankan Irrigation System.