President Maithripala Sirisena stressed that an oral cancer prevention national policy should be implemented to save lives of people and to protect people from victimizing for oral cancers.President Sirisena highlighted that the people of the country have to be protected from oral cancers following good health precautions since three Sri Lankan person die of oral cancer daily.He made these remarks while addressing a workshop organized in line with the World Oral Cancer Day to aware people at Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama yesterday.