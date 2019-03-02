President Maithripala Sirisena stressed that an oral cancer prevention national policy should be implemented to save lives of people and to protect people from victimizing for oral cancers.President Sirisena highlighted that the people of the country have to be protected from oral cancers following good health precautions since three Sri Lankan person die of oral cancer daily.He made these remarks while addressing a workshop organized in line with the World Oral Cancer Day to aware people at Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama yesterday.
Speaking further the President said that he has introduced a “Deheth Watti”, which hasn’t tobacco, lime and aricanut seven years ago aiming to protect people from victimizing for oral cancer. The President noted that it is needed to draw attention on the way he implemented by offering a hazard free Daheth Watti to the Chief Incumbents seven years ago.
