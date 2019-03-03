March 03, 2019

    Special Court for drug related cases

    President Maithripala Sirisena has stressed the need of establishment of a special court to hear cases related to drug crimes and expect to discuss this matter at the next cabinet meeting.President expressed his views at the special discussion held yesterday at the presidential secretariat to study the draft bill on control of drugs and minimize occurrence of crimes.

    Speaking further the president said the long delay in hearing cases on drug crimes has become a major obstacle to implement the programme introduced to eliminate the drug menace. Defence Secretary and several other Ministry Secretaries and relevant institutional heads were present at this discussion.

