Second reading debate of Budget 2019 to commence today

The Second Reading Debate of the Budget 2019 is scheduled to commence today (06).Accordingly, the debate is slated to continue for 6 days until March 12th.The Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill or the Committee Stage Debate will be held on March 13th and continue until April 5th.The Budget 2019 was tabled in the parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera yesterday (05).This is Sri Lanka’s 73rd budget proposal since independence. This year’s budget or Budget 2019 is themed “Enterprise Sri Lanka - Empowering the People, Nurturing the Poor”.