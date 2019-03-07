Politicians should join hands to rebuild economy- President

President Maithripala Sirisena while stressing that the country’s economy is in a precarious situation yesterday said all politicians should shun petty differences and join hands to rebuild the economy.“All should be committed to build the economy and the country devoid of political and other differences.”, he saidThe President was of the view that politicians of all ranks and file should come to an understanding to resue the country from the present situation.

He added the economy of the country is not on sound footing due to heavy debt burden and setback in manufacturing and export sectors. Addressing the heads of Media Institutions and newspaper editors at President’s House yesterday, the President added that he took great efforts in fulfilling many pledges in his election manifesto at the last presidential election.

The President added that 2019 is an election year and the presidential election is to be held at the end of this year without denying the possibility of having a parliamentary election before the Presidential election too. “It is difficult to take bold decision when there is an unstable parliament and focus has to be made on various demands to retain the majority with the government “, he said

He said that every party different political agenda as this year is an election year and these agendas may not always augur well for the country.“The time has come for us to stand together to rescue the country from the present economic crisis without pointing fingers at each other”, he said.Confiscated drugs to be destroyed on April 1 - President

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said those who are against the implementation of the death penalty, do not extend any support to the government’s campaign against drugs.Addressing the Heads of Media institutions and newspaper Editors at President’s House yesterday, the President said the large stocks of drugs confiscated during recent raids will be dissolved and chemically destroyed under scientific methods in the presence of Magistrates and Judiciary officers at Katunayake on April 1.

Answering a question, President Sirisena said that he had not changed his mind about carrying out Capital Punishment against drug smugglers who continue to indulge in drug smuggling and distribution while in prison. He said that those who are against Capital Punishment should understand the catastrophe caused to the younger generation by these criminals.

He said early steps would be taken to recruit more Policemen, especially Tamil speaking Policemen to be posted to Tamil speaking areas. Immediately, 2,500 Police personnel will be recruited. The President also referred to the grievances of women constables and said he would look into their issues pertaining to promotions and transfers.