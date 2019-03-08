Launching of ‘The Viceroy Special’ Sinhala translation

The Launching Ceremony for the Sinhala translation of ‘The Viceroy Special’ by Mr. Hemasiri Fernando, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the BMICH,yesterday (06).The Sinhala translation by Bharatha Thennakkon provides a detailed account of the evolution of the railway system in the country with a host of valuable photographs and illustrations.

Mr. Bharatha Thennakoon previously authored the novels of ‘Asamajjathi Adaraya’, ‘Elaga kella’, ‘Kumaraya’ and ‘The Viceroy Special’ is his first translated book.This first copy of the Sinhala version of ‘The Viceroy Special’ was presented to the President by Bharatha Thennakoon.

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, State Minister Ashoka Abeysinghe, former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunawardena, Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathi and others participated in this event.