SL children can make their mark internationally

While we feel happy about free education in this country, we witness its greatness and development after experiencing it for nearly eight decades, President Maithripala Sirisena said.Free education has produced people of excellence, intellectuals and scientists for the nation, the world, and entire humanity. Similarly private education too provided a wide foundation for the country’s student population as well as anyone wishing to pursue education. Sakya University is also one such important centre, the President said.

He was speaking at Sakya Sarasavi Abhisheka Mangalyaya held at the BMICH on Friday, to felicitate students of the Sakya Institute of Higher Education who had gained university admission after recording excellent results at the G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations held in 2017 and 2018.The President who recalled that it was the tenth time he was gracing this annual event held by Sakya Institute, said stiff competition between free education and private education was an essential feature.

The President said Sri Lanka’s children had great educational talents. They were knowledgeable and capable of making their mark internationally. But there were also those who failed in life after getting caught to unsuitable external cultural influences in the real world.“Certain children who pass examinations with excellence failed in life. This was a factor which needed a solution. Therefore, while achieving examination excellence through the Sakya Institute, which is an education institute of excellence, I request you to conquer life by mingling with society and overcoming challenges,” the President said.

The President, who described Sakya Institute Director Bandara Dissanayake as a veteran educationalist, intellectual and a personal friend, congratulated him for winning the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award this year.