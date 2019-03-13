Launching of 100th Anniversary Jamboree of Matara District Scout

The launching of the official badge of the 100th Anniversary Jamboree of the Matara District Scout Association and pinning the first badge on the Chief Scout of Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena was held at the President’s Official Residence, yesterday (12).

The Advisor of the Matara District Scout Association, Deputy Minister Bhuddhika Pathirana pinned the badge on the President.The celebration of the 100th Anniversary Jamboree will be held from 1st to 5th May 2019 and the website related to this event was launched by the President.

The Boy Scouts Commissioner for Matara district V.G. Indika Prasanna, Assistant Boy Scout Commissioner Sanjaya Kumara, Deputy President of the Celebrations Committee of the 100th Anniversary Jamboree, Padamakumara Dias Samaraweera, Secretary Thirunda Thushaka Liyanagunewardena, and other members were present in this event.