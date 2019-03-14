Grand welcome for President at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

President Maithripala Sirisena, who arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, yesterday (13)on a four-day Official Visit to Kenya to attend the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) held in Nairobi , received a grand welcome at the Airport.The President including the Sri Lankan delegation was warmly received by a Kenyan special delegation.

The Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Ababu Namwamba, the Cabinet Secretary and the Kenyan Minister of Water & Sanitation Simon Kiprono Chelugui and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya Sunil de Silva and others were participated on this occasion.

The President participates in this Assembly on an invitation extended by the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya Sunil de Silva pointed out that as the Minister of Environment in Sri Lanka and as a leader who took many important decisions towards protecting the environment , the President’s participation in this conference is significant.

The fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly will be held under the theme ‘Innovative Solutions for Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Consumption and Production’.The President of France, Emmanuel Macron and other dignitaries will attend the Conference.