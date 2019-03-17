President meets Sri Lankan community in Kenya

President Maithripala Sirisena says the task of building Sri Lanka as a State where economically prosperous as well as disciplined future generation live has been implemented at present. The President made these remarks addressing the Sri Lankan community in Kenya, Friday (15).At present, Sri Lankans are working in Kenya mainly in the fields of clothing industry, horticulture, hydroelectricity and automotive industry and a large number of persons engaged in business activities. During this meeting , the President inquired into their issues and promised to provide speedy solutions for those issues.

President Sirisena was warmly received by the Sri Lankan expatriates and a special memento was presented to the President.The President expressing his ideas further said that a special event will be held in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of dawn peace after the 30-year war.President Sirisena also said that his objective is to develop the country while ensuring peace and reconciliation among all the communities in the country.

The President recalling the challenges faced by Sri Lanka as well as the other countries in the world as a result of the misappropriation of new technology tools for the progress of the human society, said that reports published regarding the tragic incident faced by the Government of New Zealand have also showed that the social media has also contributed to the tragic incident. He also said that recently it was reported that the social media was utilized to create a clash between the Sinhalese and the Muslims in Kandy in Sri Lanka. However, the President emphasized the importance of using modern technology for the progress of the society, but not for its deterioration.