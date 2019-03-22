Committee for of inclusion of Tripitaka as a heritage in UNESCO

March 22, 2019

    President Maithripala Sirisena has taken measures to appoint a committee to advice the technical process of inclusion of Teravada Tripitaka in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.The Advisory committee consists of Additional Secretary to the President, Esala Weerakoon, Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs, Sunanda Kariyapperuma, Prof. Madagampitaya Vijithananda Thero, G. Vijitha Nanda Kumar, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs, Premalal Rathnaweera, Secretary-General Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO, Prof. P. B. Mandawala, the acting Director General of Archeology, Prof. K.D. Paranavithana, Prof. Malani Endagama, Prof. P.B. Nandadewa, and Prof. Chandima Wijebandara.The President offered appointment letters for the committee members at President’s House.

     

     

     

     

