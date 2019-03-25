Govt. will protect, nurture Buddhism - President

President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday said he and his Government are committed to protecting and nurturing the Buddhasasana as per the country’s Constitution.The President was speaking at the Tripitakabhivandana national event to submit a request letter to UNESCO representatives seeking World Heritage recognition to the Tripitaka, at the Maha Maluwa (Great Terrace) of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy on Saturday .

The President handed over the proposal to the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer on this occasion.The President said this was subsequent to the declaration of the ‘Tripitakaya’ a national heritage in January this year. A ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week was also declared from March 16 to 23 by the government parallel to this.

President Sirisena said by declaring this noble inheritance a world heritage, Sri Lanka will receive an opportunity to obtain the ownership and trusteeship of it.The President said the negative opinions expressed by various people on this process to declare the Tripitakaya a World Heritage could be an attempt by the Non- Governmental Organizations.Despite the opposition by some people with vested interests, measures have been taken by the government to seek World Heritage recognition for the Tripitaka, the President said.

President Sirisena also said that the Tripitakaya is a vast knowledge resource apart from being a religious philosophy. He said even the world renowned scholars have identified its value.He also pointed out that the non-Buddhist countries such as Germany have translated the Tripitakaya into their language as well.

The Maha Nayake of the Malwatte Chapter Most Ven.Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera in his Anusasana said the declaration of the Thripitakaya as a World Heritage proved to be a solace to the disoriented mind sets of zillions of people.“It is a noble deed to preserve the authentic Theravada Buddhism for posterity,” the Malwatte Chief Prelate added.

Most Ven. Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera also said that this unfeigned effort to crown the cognition of the erudite insights preached by the Buddha with the recognition as a world heritage at the sacred ground of Temple of Tooth Relic throughout a week is really commendable. “This effort of the government to preserve the Dhamma lineage is undoubtedly laudable”, he added.

Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa said it was a historical day when President Maithripala Sirisena declared the Thripitakaya a World Heritage, which none of the other state leaders was able to do.“It is a noble deed done by the President. When we have a look at the past, many kings have ruled with the guidance of Thripitakaya. In the same manner President Maithripala Sirisena is a leader who is a devout Buddhist”, Premadasa said.

Maha Nayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter Most Ven. Warakagoda Gnarathana Thera, Maha Nayaka of the Ramanya Nikaya Most Vene. Napane Pemasiri Thera, Maha Nayake of Amarapura Nikaya Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammavasa Thera and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were also present.