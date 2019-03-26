March 26, 2019

    President presents Scroll to Anu Nayake Thero

    March 26, 2019
    A religious ceremony was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Town Hall Auditorium of Kegalle Municipal Council last Sunday (24) to present the Scroll to the retired Deputy Director of Piriven Education and former Chief Pirivena Education Advisor Most Ven. Deewela Mahinda Thera for being elevated to the position of Anu Nayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya.The Maha Sangha, the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Minister Kabir Hashim, Governor of Sabaragamuwa Dhamma Dissanayake, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, M.P. and many others participated on this occasion.

