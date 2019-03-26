CVCD Awards Ceremony under President’s patronage

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Directors (CVCD) Excellence Awards was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo.The CVCD Excellence Awards Ceremony organized by the Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Directors, held once in two years and it is significant that this time it was held at the President’s House.The CVCD Excellence Awards are given to recognize and honour the outstanding contributions and accomplishments of the staff in the Sri! Lankan Universities. The President presented awards under six (06) disciplines of study.