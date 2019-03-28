No wrong impression regarding the Bhikku society – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that, when the number young Bhikkus are in an exercise to build an ethical society, the acts of a small minority cause the whole Mahasangha society being unduly criticized.Due to the unethical behaviors of certain Bhikkus published via internet there is a risk that there can be a wrong image about the Sri Lankan Bhikku society in the world and the young Bhikkus should be aware of this danger, said the President.

President Sirisena mentioned this at the opening ceremony of vesting the Dhana Shala and the opening of the new conference hall at the Sri Sumanakeerthi Pirivena in Naranwela, Mahara Tuesday (26th).The President paid a visit to the temple yesterday (27th) evening at the invitation of the chief incumbent of the temple Ven. Uruwela Vineetha Thera. He first performed religious rituals and received blessings.The unveiling of the memorial plaque was conducted by the president to vest the newly-built hall to the mahasangha.

The Mahanayake of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya Most Venerable Napana Pemasiri Thero, Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Pirivenadhipathi, Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Nayaka Thero, Minister Mr. Patali Champika Ranawaka and Member of Parliament Mr. Lasantha Alagiyawanna were among the large crowd of devotees present at the event.

