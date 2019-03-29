Time has come to implement a broad attitude change to eliminating drug menace – President

The President made these remarks addressing a meeting held at the BMICH, today (28th) to apprise all the relevant parties, including the public servants regarding the Bak Maha Divuruma (April Pledge) programme. All the Secretaries of Ministries, heads of the statutory boards, Vice Chancellors of universities and representatives of the media organizations and others were present at this event.

The President further stated that, the illegal drug menace is destroying the society in a ruthless manner at present and all should be organized without any delay towards accomplishing duties to stand together to eradicate it on behalf of the future generation. Even though drugs cannot be completely eradicated from the society, the steps could be taken to prevent it from being spread quickly in the society, the President said. He added that speedy process to rehabilitate drug victims and spiritual and awareness programs could play a major role in accomplishing this task.Referring to the instructions made by the government several times in the past to establish a drug prevention units, the President stressed the importance of the need to implement this speedily by the heads of organizations.

With contribution of all the heads and the members of the staff of state co- operations and organizations and institutions that represent national, provincial, district and regional levels, and with the participation of school children, the Bakmaha Diuwura, the pledge on 03rd of April towards an illegal drug free country, will be carried Island-wide. Towards its inaugural meeting a short ceremony will be held under the patronage of President Sirisena at the Independence Square, Colombo, and the ministers, MPs and political party representatives from the government and the opposition have been invited to participate in this event.

This inaugural event will be live-streamed through electronic media, and all staff will join the ‘bakmaha diuruma’ from their institution simultaneously and listen to the President’s a statement to the nation. After that, head of the institution will hold a brief lecture on the need for honest, urgent and committed dedication of everyone for the drug eradication program.Also, the school children from all the schools will join with the ‘bakmaha diuruma‘ from their schools.

Member of Parliament Mr. Faizer Musthafa, Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Senevirathne, Defense Secretary Mr. Hemasiri Franando and head of officials of Defense Ministry also participated in this event.