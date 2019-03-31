50th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Foundation under President’s patronage

The 50th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Foundation was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Sri Lanka Foundation in Colombo,Friday (28).The Sri Lanka Foundation (SLF) is known to be the foremost and pioneering adult education center in Sri Lanka, established in 1974 consequent to an agreement between The Sri Lanka Foundation and The Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

The SLF, as a center of leadership, education and training offers a wide range of academic programs in dynamic fields, namely, Social and Institutional Development, Psychology and Counseling, Business and Enterprise Development, Language and ICT, Digital Film Academy and Tourism & Hospitality Management. SLF has established a Center for Wellbeing to foster and nature multi-dimensional aspects of improving quality of life.

A main gate of SLF was named after the late democratic leader of Germany, Friedrich Ebert, who was a pioneer in establishing the Sri Lanka Foundation and it was declared open in parallel to the 50th Anniversary.The launch of “SEE TV”, the educational channel of the PEO TV and the launch of the web broadcasting service of the programme’ State Service Only’ were held under President’s patronage.

President Sirisena also opened the new auditorium of the Sri Lanka Foundation. Moreover, he opened the new office of the Smart Sri Lanka Professional Guidance Institute, established at the Sri Lanka Foundation.The President also joined to view the IMART – 2019 photographic exhibition held in the premises of the SLF.

President Sirisena launched the website of the ”Signature of the Executive” magazine published by the Presidential Secretariat.During this event, the President presented felicitation awards to the employees in recognition of their great service for the SLF.

Parliamentarians Thilanga Sumathipala, Shantha Bandara, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, the Chairman of the SLF President’s Counsel Sarath Kongahage, the Director General of the “Smart Sri Lanka” Eric Weerawardena, diplomats, public servants and other dignitaries participated in this event.