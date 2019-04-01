Prime Minister says aim is to overtake other countries, not to follow

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe says that the aim is not to follow other countries but to overtake them.Participating in the conclusion ceremony of the Yowun Puraya Youth Camp Saturday, the Prime Minister said that the program to create a better future for the youth has been launched.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that the youth of this country needs a better future and a good standard of living. He said that the youth will be entrusted with taking forward those programs.Minister Sajith Premadasa, Minister Sajith Ratnayake, State Minister Dilip Wedaarachchi and other distinguished guests participated in the closing ceremony which was held under the patronage Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Yowun Puraya Youth Camp commenced on the 27th of this month at Weerawila in Hambanthota. More than 8,000 youth including foreign youth attended the camp. Many programs organized especially for the youth took place during the past several days.The Prime Minister received a warm response when he arrived at the ceremony. Many cultural items were presented on the occasion.

The official logo of the Yowun Puraya was also launched at the occasion. The official first-day stamp and cover was also presented to the Prime Minister at the occasion.Chairman of the National Youth Services Council Eranda Weliange also expressed his views.