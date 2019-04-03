“INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019” Commenced

President Maithripala Sirisena says in the process of overcoming economic and social challenges before the country, the intervention of the intellectuals is more important than the role of the politicians. The President, participating in the inaugural ceremony of the “INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019” exhibition held at the BMICH, said that to conquer the challenges before the nation the participation of the intellectuals is needed promptly.

This exhibition is organized simultaneously to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Innovation, Invention and Venture Creation Council of Sri Jayawardenapura University and it will be held at the Sirimavo Bandaranayaike Conference Hall premises today and tomorrow.The Sri Jayawardenapura University is actively contributing in innovations and advancing new experiments and “Innovate Sri Lanka 2019” exhibition displays the innovations that represent different fields produced at the Creation Council of the universsity.

The President opened the exhibition and inspected the exhibits.Vice-Chancellor of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Prof. Sampath Amarathunga, Professors and Doctors, Vidyajyothi Dr. Bandula Wijey, an international ambassador for Science and Technology, and several others were present on this occasion.

“INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019” exhibition commenced under President’s patronage

