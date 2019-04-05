Presidential Task Force on development of North and East Provinces meets

The release of military acquired lands in the North and East has been accelerated following the establishment of the Special Task force for the development of North and East Province.This was stated by the security forces at the meeting of the Presidential Task Force for the Development of the North and East today (April 4) chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena. The Task Force was established in August last year by the President to expedite the development of the North and the East, that suffered during the long drawn conflict.

After the establishment of the Task Force, 6951 acres of land in the two province have been released with support of all parties including the Governors of the Northern and Eastern Provinces, and another 475 acres of land will be released in the near future.The Presidential Task force for the development of the North and East was met yesterday (03rd) afternoon at the Parliamentary premises chaired by the President.

In this meeting, attention was focused on the issues and suggestions presented by political representatives of the areas in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.The President also instructed the two governors of the two provinces to intervene in the matter and discuss the issue with the military authorities to expedite the issues. He instructed the relevant officials to submit all future issues to the meeting if there are issues beyond their control.