President emphasizes national policy for waste management

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena emphasizing the need for a proper national policy program for waste management said that it should be devoid of politics.The President expressed this view when he attended the budget debate yesterday in parliament on Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment in his capacity as the subject minister of the two ministries.

President Sirisena further remarked that there is a delay in properly disposing garbage due to the public interference in the recycling plans, which are monitored according to scientific methods.He pointed out that the provincial councils which hold the legal responsibility of disposing garbage lack resources and stressed on the need for solving these two issues within a national policy.

Speaking about the Uma Oya project, President Sirisena mentioned that 95% of its work is already over and at the end of this year the project can be completely finished.Dismissing the allegations that that there were political favors when distributing the lands belonging to Mahaweli project, the President assured that there were no favoritisms, corruption, or any mechanism to safeguard political parties during disputes.

The President also recalled that the largest amount of compensation was given to the people who lost their lands due to the Moragahakanda reservoir and fully pledged villages have also been constructed spending a lot of money to resettle the people displaced due to the project.President Sirisena speaking about matters of Ministry of Defense said that the policy for strengthening the Tri forces has not been ignored.

The tri forces are making a huge contribution towards the development of the country and despite the analysis provided by the politicians the public of the Northern and Eastern provinces are closely working together with the forces, said the President.