Scout Movement is important to build a generation with discipline and virtues

Speaking at the event, the President highlighting the importance of expanding the Scout movement with the representation of at least 25 percent of school children, said the movement is very important in building a generation rich with discipline and virtues.

The President further stated that special attention has been paid to the changes that need to be made in the education system in order to build an excellent future generation in the country and the relevant program is being prepared according to advice of education experts.

The National Cubboree is organized by the Sri Lanka Scout Headquarters at national level in every three years. This year the National Cubboree will be held under the theme "Our Heritage is Motherland" at the Siyane National College of Education, Veyangoda from today to April 08.This year 7500 cub scouts of 7-11 years of age and 750 scout teachers from across the country will participate in the event.

For the first time 300 cub scouts and their leaders from Asian countries are participating in the Cubboree. The Scout Association of Maldives arrived in Sri Lanka with its Cub Scout Contingent and the Little Cubs and Bulbuls of Bharat Scouts and a Guides of India arrived yesterday to take part in the three-day event.The three-day Cubboree will feature several programs including age appropriate training on various discplines and entertainment events.

Mrs. Wathsala Wijewickrama, the Cubboree commissioner presented the Cubboree Medal to the President and Secretary Mrs Renuka Silva presented the Cubboree plaque to the President.State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma, Member of Parliament Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Chief Scout Engineer Meryll Gunatilake also participated in the event.