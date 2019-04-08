President hosts special banquet for visiting representative of ICAPP

President Maithripala Sirisena hosted a special banquet in honour of representative attended at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) held in Colombo, at the President’s House, Suterday (06).Approximately (90) ninety participants representing political parties in Asia and Europe attended at this International Conference.

Launched in Manila, Philippines in September 2000, ICAPP is a forum of political parties of Asia-Oceania countries. ICAPP is headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Its objectives are to promote exchanges and cooperation between political parties with various ideologies, to enhance mutual understanding and trust among Asian countries; to promote Asia’s regional cooperation through political parties; and to create an environment for sustained peace and shared prosperity in the region.

President Sirisena who was in a friendly conversation with delegates attended the conference recalled how he participated in this conference in several countries as a Member of Parliament and said that he was able to gather many important experiences in those countries.

ICAPP founding Chairman and former Speaker of Philippines, Jose de Venecia, Asia Europe Political Forum Co-Chairman, Geoffrey Van Orden and Chairman of Organizing Committee of ICAPP-AEPF, Minister Daya Gamage and members of ICAPP, AEPF, ministers and other distinguished guests attended the dinner.