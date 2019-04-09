India and Sri Lanka to increase cooperation in curbing drugs and human trafficking

The President thanked the Indian Government for the cooperation extended to Sri Lanka in security issues and for training provided to Sri Lankan security forces personnel. He also requested to increase the number of personnel trained by India. The Indian Defence Secretary agreed to look into the possibility of enhancing training facilities.
President Sirisena stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two countries to ensure regional security. They also exchanged views on issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation and regional security.Mr Sanja Mitra and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando will continue discussions to on these issues to further strengthen security cooperation between the two countries
Secretary to the President, Udaya Seneviratne and Indian High Commissioner Taranjith Singh Sandhu were also present during this discussion.