Education policy must be made by intellectuals - President

President Maithripala Sirisena said educationists and intellectuals should make decisions on the country’s education without letting politicians to do so. He stressed the importance of having a national plan on education through which issues in the education sector could be solved and the children can overcome many challenges of the modern world.

The President presiding over a meeting on the Year 5 scholarship examination at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday said the Year 5 scholarship examination has had an adverse impact on the education of children. He added that the Grade five scholarship examinations has created negative effects on the children and added that the competition for popular schools was not a good situation for education.

The President while commenting on the imbalance in the education sector due to issues faced by the teachers stressed that there should be a firm policy to solve the issues faced by the teachers. He also reminded that students in the Colombo city will face the risk of losing a school as a large number of students compete to enter popular schools in Colombo.

The President also focused on the challenges faced by the educationists in upholding the quality and discipline in the education sector when admitting a large number of students to one school annually.Secretary to the President Udaya R.Seneviratne and the Education Ministry Secretary were present.