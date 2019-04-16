President performs New Year rituals

Keeping with the tradition, President Maithripala Sirisena performed New Year rituals Sunday (April 14) at his Official Residence in Colombo.The President joined the ritual to light the hearth with Mrs. Jayanthi Sirisena and other members of the immediate family.



The President planted a sapling at his official residence at the auspicious time. Thereafter he engaged in the tradition of transactions for the New Year. Many people including Parliamentarians and artists visited the President’s residence to greet the President for the New Year.

Issuing a message to mark the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, President Maithripala Sirisena called on the people of the country to collectively commit themselves to fulfill national expectations. Meanwhile, a custom of tree planting has been added to this year’s New Year customs. The auspicious time to plant a sapling is 11.17 a. m. tomorrow, facing the East, suitably wearing a white dress.