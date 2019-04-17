Lanka ratifies ILO’s Protocol

She further said that a significant contribution had been given by the ILO to set up institutions such as National Institute of Business Management and the Ceylon Hotel School in the country.A special issue of the ‘Sri Lanka Labour Gazette’ was also launched at the event as well as a postal stamp and a first day cover to mark the ILO’s 100th anniversary. The Labour Gazette is the Ministry of Labour’s quarterly publication on labour relations and labour statistics of the country.
Sri Lanka is one of the 24 countries from ILO’s 187 member states to be selected for a live 24-hour ‘Global tour’ to mark the centenary celebrations worldwide. The ILO which is the United Nation’s oldest organization marked its century with tribute to social justice and decent work circling the entire world. Live streamed internationally, the 24-hour global tour began in Suva, Fiji and passed through Colombo, New Delhi, Beirut, Cairo and other cities. This shows the depth and diversity of ILO’s work in 24 hours.
Since 2006, Sri Lanka has designed and executed three Decent Work Country Programmes (DWCPs). The ongoing fourth Decent Work Country Programmes (2018-2022) has three county priorities, and these are the creation of sustainable, inclusive and decent employment; better governance of the labour market d rights at work for all. In March, the ILO celebrated with communities in the North, and will mark its centennial with activities around the island throughout 2019.