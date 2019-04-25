World leaders contact President to offer condolences and assistance

Several world leaders including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres had telephoned President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (24) to convey their condolences and to condemn the brutal attacks on innocent civilians on Easter Sunday. Furthermore, they expressed their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka while wishing a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured in the attacks, stated President’s Media Division.