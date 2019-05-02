President vows to annihilate the scourge of terrorism

President Maithripala Sirisena said he will meet the Attorney General today to discuss the future course of action based on the interim report of the Presidential Committee appointed to investigate the causes and background for the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

He said this Special Committee had submitted an interim report to him on Tuesday and action will be taken against all those who neglected their responsibility of preventing this attack.The President was addressing the May Day Commemoration ceremony held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute organized by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party last evening.

He said the government has ensured security of every citizen in the country and the Security Forces have put in place a comprehensive security mechanism in all parts of the country round the clock with inputs from foreign security experts.

He added that Sri Lanka needs the assistance of the foreign intelligent experts to wipe out global terrorism from the country as it is totally different from the kind of terrorism that prevailed for three decades.

The President said that no foreign military would be called into the country and urged that the terrorism be eliminated from the country with the support of all.“Our militaries are strong enough to destroy the terrorists and I have immense confidence in them,” he said.He added that the pain and agony of the people following the Easter Sunday bomb attacks should be turned into a determination to eradicate terrorism in the country.

The President pointed out that he is dedicated to annihilate the scourge of terrorism for the people and the country at the expense of his life. Pointing out that the ISIS terrorist group attacked several powerful countries too in the recent past; he said the attention should be focused on this group from a different angle.“I also have death threats from these terrorist groups. But, I am not afraid of them and will fulfill my duty for the nation”, he added.

Speaking to TU representatives he also requested them to form committees in their workplaces and institutions to ensure the security of their members. Nava Sasamaja Party Leader Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Dinesh Gunawardena, Lanka Sama Samaja Party Leader Prof.Tissa Vitharana and Sri Lanka Nidahas Sevaka Sangamaya Chairman Leslie Devendra were present.