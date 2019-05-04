Motherland will be completely freed from terrorism even at the cost of life says President

President Maithripala Sirisena says the great sorrow emerged in the hearts of all Sri Lankans due to the April 21 tragedy should turn into a strength to eliminate terrorism from the country. The President also emphasized that as a nation all must unite under a one flag with a firm determination and courage to establish peace in the country, while eliminating terrorism with the heartbreaking memories faced by all on that date.

President Sirisena made these remarks addressing the May Day celebrations held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute in Colombo, Mayday (01). This May Day celebration was organized by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party Trade Union Federation and members of the party, including senior leaders of the party participated on this occasion.

Also, left-wing party leaders, including Vasudeva Nanayakkara, leader of the Nawa Sama Samaja Party, Dinesh Gunawardena, leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, Prof Tissa Vitharana, leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party, Leslie Devendra, General Secretary, Sri Lanka Nidahas Sevaka Sangamaya, leaders of trade unions and representatives participated on this occasion.

During this event, the President emphasized that he will fulfill the task of eliminating terrorism from the country, even if he has to put his life at risk for the betterment of the country and its citizens. President Sirisena said that the safety of every Sri Lankan has already been established. In addition, he said that our security forces have implemented island wide security measures. Foreign expertise was also used for these programs. The President further stated that steps are being taken to prevent this type of tragedy and to take appropriate action in future. And also, he said that he received the interim report of the committee appointed by him two weeks ago. Then, President said that he is going to discuss that matter with the Attorney General tomorrow and take immediate necessary action.

The President also said that all working citizens in this country, members of trade unions and all other people in the country should unite with the task of building a peaceful country and consolidating the national security. Senior Deputy President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Former Minister Mr. Nimal Siripala de Silva and General Secretary of the SLFP, Member of Parliament Mr. Dayasiri Jayasekara, United People Freedom Alliance General Secretary Member of Parliament Mr. Mahinda Amaraweera and National Organizer of the SLFP Mr. Duminda Disanayake and senior members of the Party also participated in this event.