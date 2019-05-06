President engages in religious rituals at ancient Avukana Vihara

President Maithripala Sirisena visited the ancient Avukana Raja Maha Vihara and engaged in religious rituals yesterday (5). Chief Incumbent, Ven Dr Dhammakiththi Nayaka Thero and the Mahasangha performed religious rituals and invoked blessings on the President.

The President also made observations of the construction work of the development programs of Avukana Raja Maha Vihara. Meanwhile unveiling the statue of the Buddha and a statue of king Mahasen built in Minneriya took place under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (5).

President then worshipped at the Minneriya Dewala. Then he unveiled the statues of the Buddha and king Mahasen, popularly known as Minneri Deviyo, erected on the river bank of Minneriya reservoir. These constructions were made under the instructions of Mr Dhaham Sirisena. Madam Jayanthi Sirisena and others were present in this event.