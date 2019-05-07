Seven new foreign envoys present credentials to President

Seven new foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo today, the President's Media Unit said..

The Envoys who presented credentials are:

Ashraf Farhad Shikhaliyev – Ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan

Daniel Chuburu – Ambassador of Argentine Republic

David John Holly – High Commissioner of Commonwealth of Australia

Artis Bertulis – Ambassador of Republic of Latvia

Julius Pranevicius – Ambassador of Republic of Lithuania

Bounneme Chouangham – Ambassador of Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Abdulrahman Mohamed AlGaoud – Ambassador of Kingdom of Bahrain

The only resident envoy is Mr David John Holly, the High Commissioner of Australia, while all others are concurrently accredited envoys residing in New Delhi.