May 07, 2019

    Seven new foreign envoys present credentials to President

    Seven new foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo today, the President's Media Unit said..

    The Envoys who presented credentials are:

    Ashraf Farhad Shikhaliyev – Ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan
    Daniel Chuburu – Ambassador of Argentine Republic
    David John Holly – High Commissioner of Commonwealth of Australia
    Artis Bertulis – Ambassador of Republic of Latvia
    Julius Pranevicius – Ambassador of Republic of Lithuania
    Bounneme Chouangham – Ambassador of Lao People’s Democratic Republic
    Abdulrahman Mohamed AlGaoud – Ambassador of Kingdom of Bahrain
    The only resident envoy is Mr David John Holly, the High Commissioner of Australia, while all others are concurrently accredited envoys residing in New Delhi.

