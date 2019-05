10 Jeeps officially handed over to the Police Department by the Chinese Government Wendesday evening (08th) at the Presidential Secretariat. Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Mr. Chang Xueyuan presented the relevant documents and keys to the President Maithripala Sirisena.

After the President assumed control of the police department, he had made many changes in that department. Accordingly, according to the President’s request, the Chinese Government has provided these 10 jeeps for the use of Police stations.

Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Senevirathne and Acting IGP C. D. Wickramarathne and several others were also present on this occasion.

.