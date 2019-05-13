President says technology should for human development, not for destruction

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says modern technology should be used for the betterment of the humans not for the destruction. Addressing an event in Polonnaruwa today, the President requested to use modern technology to create a world full of intellectuals armed with knowledge. The President vested several projects with the people funded by the Sri Lanka Telecom and Mobitel at a cost of Rs. 2.5 billion under the "Awakening Polonnaruwa" District Development Project.

The President declared Polonnaruwa town as Sri Lanka's first smart town. The President unveiled the 5/G communication tower at Polonnaruwa Deepa Garden and the communication tower which was built to rectify communication difficulties on Habarana Polonnaruwa Road. Thereafter President Maithripala Sirisena opened the market complex in Polonnaruwa town built by the Central Cultural Fund. It has been built as a fully equipped trade complex with 18 shops at a cost of Rs. 44 million.

The building which cannot be demolished as a cultural property which was used by the former government agent of Thamankaduwa has been taken over by the Central Cultural Fund and preserved protecting the cultural identity and turned into a trade complex after renovations. The President opened the trade complex by unveiling the commemorative plaque following which he made an observation tour of the complex.The President also opened the Polonnaruwa Regional Telecom Office which was renovated with modern facilities. The President handed over the first internet connection to the first customer at the new office. The President also observed the new call center which has been upgraded.

During a function at Polonnaruwa Chandra Mandapaya 110 schools in the district were provided with free internet facilities. The President addressed the gathering by connecting students of Nawaginidamana Maha Vidyalaya under the rural internet facilities project given free of charge by the Mobitel. The President said that all those facilities are given to the children to open the doors of modern world to them. He said that his aim is to see a generation of children who have won the world by using only positive aspects of modern technology. The President also made an observation tour of the Polonnaruwa Museum. Parliamentarian Wasantha Senanayake, Polonnaruwa Mayor Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe, Public Officials, District Secretary, Ministry Secretaries and Government Officials, SLT Chairman Kumarasinghe Sirisena and its Director Board were also present at the occasion.